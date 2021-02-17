Azerbaijan's Caspian Pharmed CJSC declares liquidation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The resident of the Azerbaijani Pirallahi Industrial Park, Caspian Pharmed CJSC, declared its liquidation, Trend reports citing the Vergiler (taxes) newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the data, creditors can submit their claims within two months at the following address: 92a Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Nizami district, Baku city.

Caspian Pharmed CJSC was registered as a resident of the Pirallahi Industrial Park.

On the basis of German (Glatt, BauschStroebel, L.B.Boehle) and Italian (Marchesini, Korsch) technologies, the company produced pain relievers, cardiovascular, non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory, antihistamines, as well as vitamins and nutritional supplements.

The plant's shareholders were the Iranian Tamin Pharmaceutical Investment Company with a 49 percent share, Azerbaijan Investment Company (25 percent), and Azersun Holding (26 percent).