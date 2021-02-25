Participation of Azerbaijani SMEs in public procurement to be encouraged

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

As of 2020, public procurement increased by 14.8 percent compared to 2019 and reached 6.6 billion manat ($3.9 billion), Trend reports on Feb. 24 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter account.

"The share of micro, small and medium-sized businesses in procurement is 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion) and broader participation of SMEs in public procurement will be encouraged in the future," Jabbarov tweeted.

Earlier, Jabbarov said that the business environment in Azerbaijan will be further improved and the measures will be taken for small and medium-sized businesses to take an important position in the formation of the country's GDP, as well as to encourage their participation in public procurement and transparency in relation to business.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni