French Senate interested in strengthening bilateral co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The French Senate is interested in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Golden Age electronic newspaper.

This was stated during the meeting of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to France Shohrat Jumayev with French Senate's France-Central Asia Friendship Group, Senator Herve Morey and other French officials.

The parties discussed the possibility of holding a series of events designed to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The sides agreed to organize meetings of the ambassador with senators-members of the France-Central Asia Friendship Group in the near future to exchange views on aspects of cooperation.

In addition, the key aspects of the Turkmen-French inter-parliamentary dialogue, as well as issues of cooperation in such areas as trade and economic, culture and education were discussed.

As the French Foreign Ministry told Trend earlier, France is interested in developing relations with Turkmenistan in all areas.

"Economic cooperation is a priority," the French Ministry said.

The countries signed a two-year cooperation plan in April 2019.

"The plan is being actively implemented, an example of which is the bilateral political consultations held via videoconference on June 5," the ministry stressed.

