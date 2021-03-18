Georgia, France aim to deepen bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Georgia Diégo Colas, Trend reports via the Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of current and future cooperation between the countries, including land reclamation and land management.

The negotiations focused on the importance of initiating a new project to strengthen the capacity of Georgian agencies within the Ministry, the National Agency for Sustainable Land Management and Monitoring of Land Use.

Davitashvili thanked Colas for supporting targeted projects being implemented in Georgia and informed the ambassador about the measures taken by the Georgian government for the rapid and effective development of the sector.

According to the ambassador, Georgia is an important partner of France and will contribute to further deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

---

