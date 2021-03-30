Georgia becomes chair of International Olive Association for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia became the chair of the International Olive Association, said the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Archil Talakvadze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The announcement was made on a visit to the olive plantation and olive oil plant in the Sighnaghi district. This olive plant, built with state co-financing and private investment, currently employs 350 people.

“It will help popularize our country’s potential to cultivate more plantations in this sector,” Talakvadze stated.

He explained that the cultivation of olive groves is an export-oriented sector.

Georgia also chaired the International Olive Council in 2020.

The International Olive Council (until 2006 - International Olive Oil Council) is an intergovernmental organization established in Madrid in 1959 under the auspices of the United Nations.

The International Olive Council, uniting a number of countries - the largest producers of olives and olive oil, deals with all issues related to this industry, in particular, support for production, exports, the diffusion of new technologies, is a global platform for discussing general sector policies and solving emerging problems.

