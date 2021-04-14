Georgia observing economic recovery - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is observing economic recovery and the statistics of foreign trade confirm the same, said Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the minister, exports are rather high in March 2021 compared to the same period of 2019. Exports hit a record high in 2019.

“We have very positive expectations, despite that we are facing the third wave of coronavirus. Georgian economy is recovering and developing, local production is expanding its exports and enters the new markets,” Turnava said.

External Merchandise Trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $2.77 billion from January through March 2021.

As reported, this is 0.3 percent lower year-on-year. The trade deficit equaled $1.13 billion and its share in trade turnover constituted 40.8 percent.

