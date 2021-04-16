Dozens of vehicles to be put up for state property auction in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold a new auction on May 11, 2021, Trend reports referring to the committee.

According to a source in the committee, 26 state properties (vehicles) will be put up for auction. The auction can be observed online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

