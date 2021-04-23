EBRD aims to finance main economic spheres in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili and Matteo Patrone, the Managing Director, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus (EEC) at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) virtually met, Trend reports via Georgian ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed the EBRD supported ongoing and carried out projects.

Georgian Finance Minister introduced the donor organization’s representatives to the current economic situation and a 5-year strategy for economic restoration.

Financing of priority spheres was accentuated during the meeting, among them infrastructure, urban transport, and accessibility to funding for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Georgia is one of the largest beneficiaries of the EBRD investments.

More than 4 billion euros are invested in over 250 projects, including 87 percent in the private sector.

