Georgia to do whatever it takes to avoid COVID-19 lockdown - Minister of Economy

Georgia will do everything to avoid COVID-19 lockdown, strict restrictions, and business closures, including restrictions on the tourism industry, said Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She announces that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will meet with representatives of various industries, including the tourism sector, next month.

The minister says the government's vision is to handle crises without restrictions.

"Communication with the tourism industry, their individual representatives, individual associations have never slowed down and the prime minister is going to meet in person with all business industries, all sectors in May, and of course one of the priority directions will be tourism," said Turnava.

According to her, the tourism industry remains at the center of attention and everything will be done to avoid restricting this industry.

"As you know, the decision of the prime minister is our vision, that despite the pandemic, we will do everything to avoid lockdown, strict restrictions, and business closures, including restrictions on the tourism industry," said Turnava.

