Georgia, Lithuania highlight importance of further deepening economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia, Lithuania discussed the close partnership between the two countries and the long-standing friendship, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili as part of his official visit in Georgia.

Garibashvili spoke about the importance of Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration process and Lithuania’s strong support along the way.

Talks focused on closer cooperation between the two countries in various fields and the importance of further deepening economic relations, especially in overcoming the world crisis caused by COVID-19.

Gharibashvili expressed gratitude to Lithuania for providing Georgia with humanitarian assistance in the fight against the coronavirus, also pointing out the decisive importance of the friend country’s help in securing access to vaccines.

Landsbergis will hold meetings with his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935