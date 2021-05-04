Azerbaijan, ADB discuss areas of regional co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, discussions on the topic of redefining the directions of regional cooperation were held within the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC), we held discussions on redefining the directions of regional cooperation through digital transformation," Jabbarov said.

Earlier, the minister said that the development of an integrated transit and transport information system would lead to closer integration of economies and free movement of goods within the CAREC.

Jabbarov stressed that the development of this system will improve transport and cross-border operations and transit potential of Azerbaijan, lead to closer integration of economies and free movement of goods, as well as to the solution of additional problems and issues that arise during certain customs procedures.