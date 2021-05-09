Sunflower imports down in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Sunflowers worth $1.611 million were imported to Georgia in the first two months of 2020, while in the same period of 2021 in the amount of $147,200, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In 2021, imports were made from only two countries: Russia - 152.1 tons worth $64,300 and Ukraine - 64.8 tons worth $82,000.

Apart from a decline in imports, China is not included in the top third-largest importers this year. in the first two months of 2020, a total of 21 tons of sunflower were imported.

The export duty on sunflower seed and rapeseed is increased to 30 percent but not less than 165 euro per 1,000 kg. However, its lower limit is set at 165 euros per 1,000 kg.

The decision covers the products exported outside the Customs Union and will be in force from January 9 to June 30, 2021. Until January 9, the customs tariff on these products was 6.5 of their value.

