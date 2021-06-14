Trade turnover between Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, Turkmenistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The trade turnover between Russia's Ulyanovsk region and Turkmenistan amounted to $3.3 million in 2020, the press service of the governor and the government of the Ulyanovsk region told Trend.

The import of cotton amounted to $1.2 million, the report said.

"In 2019, the trade turnover amounted to $403,700, including exports - $60,100, imports - $343,600," the report says.

"The companies of the Ulyanovsk region supplied the foreign partner with sliding bearings for the shafts of vehicles and UAZ cars," said the press service.

As earlier the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend, The positive dynamics in Russian-Turkmen trade continued in 2020 – the trade turnover increased by 39.6 percent, compared to 2019 and reached $970.2 million (excluding Turkmen gas supplies).

The message said that the volume of exports increased by 19.6 percent (to $649.5 million), imports – by 11.6 percent (to $320.6 million).

"In 2020, Turkmenistan mainly exported metals and products made from them; food products and agricultural raw materials; chemical industry products; machinery, equipment, and vehicles," the ministry noted.

The main items of import from Turkmenistan were: chemical industry products; textile, products made from it and shoes; food products and agricultural raw materials; mineral products.

---

