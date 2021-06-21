Azerbaijani economy minister unveils 5M2021 compulsory state insurance fees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Payments for compulsory state social insurance in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.53 billion manat ($900 million) from January through May 2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, revenues from unemployment insurance in the reporting period amounted to 52.4 million manat ($30.8 million).

"In the first 5 months of this year, the execution of receipts on the abovementioned insurance fees amounted to 111 percent and 109.6 percent, respectively. On annual basis, receipts from non-budgetary organizations increased by 13.6 percent and 15.9 percent, respectively," the minister wrote.

