Iran attracts investors for Caspian Industrial Park in Qazvin Province

Business 1 July 2021 13:54 (UTC+04:00)
Iran attracts investors for Caspian Industrial Park in Qazvin Province
Idea of establishing Alat Free Economic Zone is based on our policy - President Aliyev
Idea of establishing Alat Free Economic Zone is based on our policy - President Aliyev
Our words and deeds never diverge - Azerbaijani president
Our words and deeds never diverge - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan has very good investment environment - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan has very good investment environment - President Aliyev
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Idea of establishing Alat Free Economic Zone is based on our policy - President Aliyev Politics 14:36
Our words and deeds never diverge - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan has very good investment environment - President Aliyev Politics 14:35
Azerbaijani president lays foundation stone for Alat Free Economic Zone, interviewed by Azerbaijan Television (PHOTO) Politics 14:34
Development prospects of Alat can be very successful, says Azerbaijani president Politics 14:29
Several facilities put into operation in Iran Business 14:21
Kazakhstan-Turkey overall trade down over 1Q2021 Business 14:21
India's index of 8 core industries up 16.8 pct in May Other News 14:20
India's Solar Power Efforts An Example To World: Prince Charles Other News 14:19
New IT rules in India: Facebook backs government's moves Other News 14:19
Outlook for UK-India trade looks good: Rishi Sunak Other News 14:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 1 Society 14:08
Kazakhstan’s new Environmental Code enters into force Kazakhstan 14:08
Azerbaijani trick riders impress audience at Royal Windsor Horse Show Society 14:03
Iran shares data of transit via West Azerbaijan Province Transport 14:01
Iran attracts investors for Caspian Industrial Park in Qazvin Province Business 13:54
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sofulu village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 13:49
Uzbekistan continues to implement projects to create saffron plantations Uzbekistan 13:33
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 13:33
Georgia sees increase in volume of water provided to households Business 13:31
Georgian economy recovering at accelerated pace Tenders 13:30
Turkmenistan implements wheat harvest plan Business 13:26
Iran Auto Part Makers Association discusses official pricing Business 13:23
Nearly double-digit GDP growth expected in 2010: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal Other News 13:22
‘Responsibility, accountability of big tech firms must be debated’: Indian EAM Other News 13:21
Tech, policy changes to drive USD 30-35 bn in e-sales, farm inputs by 2025: Report Other News 13:20
India requests EU member states to consider Covishield, Covaxin vaccines under Green passport scheme Other News 13:20
Azerbaijan should install off-grid renewable energy systems to ensure cost-effective energy access Oil&Gas 13:15
Iran's export from industrial cities increases Society 13:15
Azerbaijan can increase power system flexibility with Floating Photovoltaic capacity – IEA Oil&Gas 13:14
Azerbaijan improves its position in Global Cybersecurity Index ICT 13:09
Majority of loans issued in Azerbaijan fall on households - CBA Finance 13:08
Group of Azerbaijani youth successfully tests newly created UAV - Trend TV Society 13:07
Azerbaijani satellite operator publishes 5M2021 export revenues ICT 13:07
Uzbekistan imported passenger cars worth over $150M Uzbekistan 13:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of liberated settlements with complete inventorization Society 13:04
Azerbaijan sees increase in non-oil exports Business 13:03
Global airlines suffering millions in losses due to pandemic - IATA Transport 13:01
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice appeals to int'l organizations regarding mine threat in liberated lands Politics 13:00
India's Solar Power Efforts An Example To World: Prince Charles Other News 12:55
Novavax May Get Approval In 2 Months, Likely To Cost More Than Covishield Other News 12:54
EU Should OK Covishield In A Month, Says Maker Adar Poonawalla Other News 12:54
Norway decreases export of locally-made goods to Kazakhstan Finance 12:52
Georgia reports 980 new coronavirus cases for July 1 Georgia 12:51
Azerbaijan developing tourism potential assessment concepts for Aghdam, Fuzuli Society 12:50
Relying more on renewable energy would help Azerbaijan save natural gas for exports – IEA Oil&Gas 12:46
Israeli charged in global hacker-for-hire scheme wants plea deal Israel 12:44
Iranian currency rates for July 1 Finance 12:42
Putin signs law on opening large foreign IT company branches in Russia Russia 12:41
France delays some regional unwinding of COVID restrictions over fourth wave concerns Europe 12:38
High-Level Observers Day held within 'Anatolian Eagle-2021' int'l flight-tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:36
World Bank gives $150 mln to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall Arab World 12:29
IEA recommendation: Azerbaijan should consider providing incentives for small renewable energy suppliers Oil&Gas 12:26
Southern Gas Corridor may turn Azerbaijan into regional gas hub - IEA Oil&Gas 12:10
India gifts machinery parts to Sri Lanka Coast Guard Other News 12:01
UAE's Emirates Transports Covid Relief Materials For Free To India Other News 12:01
Azerbaijan discloses latest oil prices Finance 12:00
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 11:59
Covid-19: India seeks WTO help in the war against pandemic Other News 11:45
India opens Asia’s longest high-speed track Other News 11:45
Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry reports on fire in Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Society 11:44
Animal trials done, IISc-Bangalore promises booster shot that works for any Covid vaccine Other News 11:41
India Believes There Is Urgent Need For Major Reforms In WHO: Health Minister Other News 11:39
France and India’s successive presidencies are a force for good in UN Security Council Other News 11:38
Foreign Exchange Reserves Up $ 99.2 Bn in FY 2020-21: RBI Data Other News 11:38
SOCAR AQS announces time of completing gas storage expansion in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:34
Several state property facilities privatized in Azerbaijan through new auction Business 11:28
Kazakhstan improves position in Green Future Index global ranking Kazakhstan 11:26
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals Finance 11:25
1392 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 11:23
Wizz Air to station more planes at Georgian Kutaisi Airport increasing operated flights number Transport 11:21
Russia authorizes supply of tomatoes from several more Azerbaijani enterprises Economy 11:17
OPEC+ meets to decide August output policy and supply pact duration Arab World 11:15
Period of pension contributions payment for Turkmen entrepreneurs begins Finance 11:15
Georgian National Bank reveals volume of country's net income account Finance 11:15
Electricity tariffs rise in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:05
Ceyhan terminal transships over up to 100 mb of ACG oil in H12021 Oil&Gas 10:58
Hungary sees Southern Gas Corridor as priority to diversify energy imports Economy 10:42
bp reveals estimated emissions from SWAP exploratory well drilling Oil&Gas 10:31
Court hearing in Baku on case of another Armenian terrorist group continues (PHOTO) Politics 10:16
Azerbaijani Working Group on Transport, Communications, High Technologies under Coordination Headquarters holds meeting Economy 10:07
Trial of 13 members of Armenian terrorist group continues in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:06
Gasoline prices in Israel to hit two-year high Israel 10:03
Azerbaijani MFA discusses liberated territories' restoration with Slovenian delegation Politics 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 1 Finance 09:59
E-Kerosene to be dominant in Europe’s aviation after decarbonization – Siemens Energy Oil&Gas 09:56
Trade of goods and income account make negative contribution to Georgian account Finance 09:55
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 09:54
Emergency vaccination in Russia will continue until herd immunity is reached Russia 09:53
Siemens Energy predicts changes in Europe’s energy mix after decarbonization Oil&Gas 09:52
ADB needs to introduce emissions performance standards to further protect environment - NGO Forum on ADB (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:52
PepsiCo vows to cut soda sugar levels by 25% in EU by 2025 Europe 09:47
Working Group on Environmental Issues in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting Politics 09:46
World Bank appoints new regional director for Central Asia Kazakhstan 09:16
Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down Arab World 09:09
Argentina reports 638 more COVID-19 deaths, death toll tops 94,000 Other News 08:39
Azerbaijani insurance market avoided large-scale negative effects of COVID-19 - AIA (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:09
First container shipment from Finland arrives in Iran Iran 08:04
Turkey approves 3rd vaccine dose for health workers, 50-year-olds Turkey 07:28
Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:22
All news