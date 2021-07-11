Despite COVID-19 EU projects in Turkmenistan meet objectives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Despite coronavirus COVID-19, the European Union (EU) , made sure that the ongoing projects with Turkmenistan meet the set tasks, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso told Trend.

The ambassador also brought an example: EU-funded project has recently launched a master level course at the Academy of the Civil Service of Turkmenistan.

"Before the global pandemic, we planned to have trainers coming to Turkmenistan for personal interaction, piloting the master level course and giving lectures to the students of the Academy. However, with the COVID-19 spreading around the globe, we had to be careful. So our project staff and a team of the Academy switched to the distance learning mode, moving all the curricular and the classes online," he said.

He noted, that the EU Strategy for Central Asia looks at the region as a whole.

"Economies in the region are complementary. The EU wants to support development and prosperity in Central Asia through regional projects," he said.

"There are bilateral projects for Turkmenistan and the rest of Central Asia countries and there is also the possibility to jointly participate in initiatives that we consider that are better dealt with in a regional format. Climate change, trade facilitation or security and only some examples to understand that on some occasions it is more efficient to confront challenges at supranational levels," he added.

The ambassador noted that the EU would like to see in Central Asia an integrated space.

