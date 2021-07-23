Georgia shares data on export of vegetables in 1H2021
Latest
Indian Cabinet approves central university, multipurpose infrastructure development corporation in Ladakh
We support India’s bid to the UN Security Council as a permanent member: UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid
India has been always first responder in times of need for Maldives, says UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW)
State investments and incentive policy can increase tourism potential of Caspian countries - Russian analyst