Geostat reveals volume of Russia's exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Russia exported 111,844 tons of oil and oil products to Georgia for a total amount of $59.6 million from January through June 2021, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Also, in the reporting period, Russia exported 130,970 tons of wheat and meslin worth $31.9 million to Georgia. In the same period of 2020, 176,251 tons of wheat and meslin totaling $39.5 million were exported from Russia to Georgia.

Other exports in the same period included:

- 20.4 tons of telephone sets worth $19.5 million

- 237,122 tons of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in the amount of $60.2 million

During the last year, the export of petroleum gases and other gases from Russia to Georgia amounted to 74,392 tons totaling $22.3 million.

Meanwhile, Russia exported 15,336 tons of sunflower-seed, safflower, or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof worth $22.5 million to Georgia.

From January through June 2021, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $729.8 million, which comprises 11.8 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $263.7 million to the Russian market, which is 14 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian exported products worth $466.05 million to the Georgian market, which is 10.8 percent of total imports to Georgia.

---

