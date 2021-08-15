China's courier sector expands in July
China's courier sector witnessed an expansion in July, the industry's monthly index showed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The China express delivery development index stood at 316.2 in July, up 11.1 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said.
The sub-index for development scale stood at 343.8, up 26.2 percent year on year, while the sub-index for service quality stood at 483.3, up 5.6 percent year on year.
The express delivery volume is expected to grow 28 percent in August, forecast the bureau.
Compiled on the basis of data from major logistics firms' operating delivery services, the development index reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.
Latest
Without Turkish factor, pro-Armenian forces would have poked their noses and created major problems for us - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev: As a matter of fact, I want to ask this question again: What happened, Pashinyan?
President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past 18 years, both Turkey and Azerbaijan have formed a common policy
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey's defense industry is developing very fast, and we also benefit and will benefit from it
President Ilham Aliyev: The countries that recognize the so-called “Armenian genocide” do not want to recognize the Khojaly genocide
President Ilham Aliyev: If Armenia is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, then, of course, long-term peace will come to the region
President Ilham Aliyev: Weapons and servicemen cannot be sent from Armenia to the territories controlled by Russian peacekeeping forces
Azerbaijani President: This was our duty to the people, to history, to future generations, and we have fulfilled this duty with dignity
Azerbaijani President: Armenians living in Khankandi and surrounding villages must be integrated into our society
Azerbaijani President: Our expectations from Russia are that all the provisions of the trilateral Statement will be implemented
Azerbaijani President: Sufficient funds have been raised for the reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangazur
President Ilham Aliyev: The accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia always committed various provocations against us during the negotiating process
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan started the War of Salvation, liberated its historical lands from the occupiers