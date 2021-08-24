Turkmenistan, Romania to identify larger range of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

New projects between Turkmenistan ad Romania will be analyzed during the next session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (planned for the end of 2021), the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism of Romania told Trend.

"Through the institutional mechanisms (the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation), we intend to identify a larger range of fields of common interest for cooperation, and through bilateral promotional events (e.g. economic forums, business delegations) - to make aware the business communities from both countries on the existing opportunities, beneficial for both sides," said the ministry.

The media can contribute, as well, to disseminating correct information and stimulating the business entities to explore and materialize the cooperation opportunities, added the ministry.

Key sectors with high potential for increasing the investments and cooperation: IT&C; infrastructure; constructions; chemical industry - given Turkmenistan’s vast oil and gas reserves; textile industry – given Turkmenistan’s important cotton and silk production; energy connectivity in view of the trans-European network (TEN); green energy - Turkmenistan’s huge potential for solar and wind power; logistics and the trans-Caspian transport corridors; the high purity quartz sand industry for high-tech applications such as semiconductors, solar, fiber optics and lighting; glass industry; water management and irrigation systems.

