Georgia sees increase in minimum subsistence level in July 2021

The minimum subsistence level (minimum level of income of a natural person) has increased in July 2021 compared to June 2021 in Georgia, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The latest figures showed that the minimum subsistence level for working-age males reached 218.3 lari ($70.11) that is 3.8 lari ($1.22) more than in July of the current year.

The minimum subsistence level is calculated based on the minimum cost of items in the food basket, defined by Georgian law since 2004.

According to the report, in June the subsistence minimum for a working-age male amounted to 214 lari ($68.72) up by 9.4 lari ($3.02) from the previous month.

The increase in the subsistence minimum was related to high inflation, as June saw the highest inflation in the country for the last 10 years. Inflation stood at 9.9 percent in June.

