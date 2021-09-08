Public-private co-op to contribute to restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Joint cooperation of the state, society, business circles and banks can make a significant contribution to the process of restoration of our liberated territories, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the minister, public-private partnership, the role of banks in reconstruction works, and attraction of private investments was discussed with representatives of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, and commercial banks at the Karabakh Revival Fund.

