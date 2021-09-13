Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to open in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.13

There are plans to open the Trade House of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku city, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Kyrgyz media, Trend reports.

“We are working on this issue,” said the diplomat.

As the ambassador noted, on September 11, with the assistance of Kyrgyzstan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan, a number of meetings were organized with representatives of Azerbaijani business structures, as well as with Chairman of the Azerbaijani Alat free economic zone (FEZ) Valeh Alasgarov.

“Following the meeting, the parties agreed to organize the next meeting in Kyrgyzstan in early October with a visit to the ‘Bishkek’ FEZ and the competent structures of the Kyrgyz side to discuss issues on investment in Kyrgyzstan and on the start of export of Kyrgyz textile products to Azerbaijani markets,” Osmonaliev said.