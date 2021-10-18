Ukrainian companies may partake in construction, restoration of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam – MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Jani Babaeva – Trend:

Ukrainian companies can take part in the construction and restoration of the city of Aghdam, as well as in the restoration of agriculture in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament of Ukraine) of Ukraine, co-chairman of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary working group of friendship, Valeriy Kolyukh told Trend during his visit to Azerbaijan.

“Having visited Aghdam, we saw all the horror that the occupants left behind, the whole city is in ruins. We were also presented with a new vision of the city, how Aghdam should look in a couple of years. The investment projects that were presented will be passed on to the Ukrainian side. Our companies can take part in the construction and restoration of the city of Aghdam, as well as in the restoration of agriculture in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," he said.

Kolyukh also said that Ukraine is always looking for alternative energy sources, noting that Azerbaijani gas, as well as oil, are such sources.

"SOCAR State Oil Company of Azerbaijan is very well represented in our market. I think we will expand cooperation, including in the field of oil and gas," Kolyukh said.