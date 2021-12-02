Iran, Russia to speed up construction of International North-South Corridor

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 2

Trend:

Iran and Russia plan to hasten the International North-South Transportation Corridor construction by increasing bilateral ties, the head of Iran - Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce told Trend in an interview.

The following topic has been discussed by representatives of Special Economic Zone Lotus and members of Iran- Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce during a meeting, Hadi Tizhoush Taban noted.

The two countries are expected to increase cooperation between their special free zones to boost trade and encouraging businesses, he predicted.

Iran - Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce is providing all facilities to increase cooperation between both sides.

Iran and Russia's trade ties have increased during the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2021), statistics indicated Iran's export to Russia has increased in the first six months by 40 percent compared to the previous year.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Russia's public sector, the head of Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones, and the managing director of Anzali free zone.

The necessity to create a single operator for transportation management in the corridor route has been emphasized by both sides in the meeting including expanding the corridor's construction.

Developing cooperation with the INSTC's beneficiaries such as India, reducing transportation costs and bureaucracy were other headlines of the meeting.