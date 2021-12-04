Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas export to Hungary amid global pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova

Kazakhstan has exported 1,873 tons of crude petroleum gas and gas obtained from bituminous minerals worth 820,090 euros to Hungary in June 2021, a Eurostat official told Trend.

Thus, Kazakhstan has exported petroleum gas in the amount of 17,815 tons worth 8.3 million euros over 1H2021.

The volume of petroleum gas and gas obtained from bituminous minerals exported from Kazakhstan to Hungary in June is 29.4 percent less than in May 2021 ($2,655 tons) and is 32.2 percent less than in January 2021 (2,765 tons).

Furthermore, the value of the exported petroleum gas and gas obtained from bituminous minerals also was 34.9 percent less than in May 2021 (1.2 million euros) and 21.2 percent less than in January 2021 (1.04 million euros).

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $42.5 billion over the period from Jan. through June 2020 which indicates a decrease from $46.1 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $26 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($28.6 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas imports amounted to $16.5 billion ($17.5 billion in 2019).

