Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency, UkraineInvest agree on co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and UkraineInvest (Ukraine Investment Promotion Office) in Kyiv, Ukraine on Jan. 14, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and UkraineInvest Chief Executive Officer Sergiy Tsivkach.

The memorandum envisages cooperation between businessmen of Azerbaijan and Ukraine to promote mutual investment activity, exchange of information on potential investment projects and other spheres, exchange of experience in rendering services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as the process of organizing mutual promotional events for businessmen.