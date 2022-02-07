Azerbaijan's AzerGold overfulfils gold, silver production plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC produced 61,500 ounces of gold and 134,400 ounces of silver in 2021, Chairman of the Board of the company Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference based on the results of 2021 and the upcoming tasks of the company, Trend reports.

Thus, AzerGold CJSC overfulfilled the plan for the gold and silver production by 11 and 55 percent, respectively.

According to him, the company increased its gold production by 2.5 percent, and silver production - by 10.9 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

"In 2021, a number of essential steps were taken to enhance the efficient use of AzerGold's mineral resources and optimize manufacturing processes," Ibrahimov said.

He also noted that over the past five years the CJSC has produced 255,600 ounces of gold and 484,500 ounces of silver.