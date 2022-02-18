USAID supports Turkmenistan’s meteorologists to strengthen climate resilience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

The second seminar on advanced automated meteorological measuring and information systems for weather forecasters in Ashgabat and Lebap region was organized in Ashgabat this week, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Governance Support Program, in partnership with the Hydrometeorology Service of Turkmenistan’s Agriculture and Environmental Protection Ministry and international experts.

This week’s seminar will train Turkmen meteorologists in cutting-edge data collection and analysis techniques, helping to improve weather forecasting, increase preparedness, and ultimately strengthen climate resilience.

This event is part of a series of USAID-supported interventions aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Turkmenistan.

The USAID-funded Governance Support Program, implemented by the QED Group LLC, in partnership with Turkmenistan’s government, aims to strengthen accountability, effectiveness, and transparency of governance in the country.

The Turkmen government is prioritizing the mitigation of climate change risks and the development of climate resilience strategies.

USAID supports the implementation of the country’s National Strategy on Climate Change by facilitating science and technology-based solutions and increasing the capacity of the government as well as citizens to adopt climate-friendly practices.

Increased climate volatility related to climate change impacts populations and economies around the globe, but reliable and accurate weather forecasting can help governments and the public plan and prepare for possible emergencies.