ArcelorMittal eyes investing considerably in modernizing mining assets in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. ArcelorMittal steel and mining company eyes investing considerably in the modernization of a steel plant and mining assets in Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This became known at the meeting between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal.

The sides discussed the company's plans on upgrading production, improving labor safety, supplying manufactured products to the domestic market and neighboring countries, as well as other issues.

Lakshmi Mittal stressed that the company intends to invest heavily in the modernization of the steel plant and mining assets in the coming years. At the same time, the training of employees and ensuring their safety will be primarily focused on.

Smailov drew particular attention to the significance of maintaining the existing manufacturing rates, expanding the range of products, and closely interacting with the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development to resolve emerging issues.