Kazakhstan may increase exports to Turkmenistan for 80 commodity items - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Kazakhstan may increase exports to Turkmenistan for 80 commodity items, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on October 15 during joint press statement with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Astana, Trend reports via press office of Kazakh president.

"Thanks to joint measures, following the results of last year, our bilateral trade doubled, exceeding $250 million. The positive dynamics continued this year as well. A double increase in the mutual trade was ensured in seven months [from January through July],” Tokayev noted. “Intergovernmental contacts, as well as ties between the business circles of the two countries. A number of projects in various sectors of the economy are under implementation.”

According to him, the two countries have significant reserves for deepening trade and economic cooperation.

"Our goal is to ensure in the coming years the growth of mutual trade up to $500 million, and in the foreseeable future to reach the billion mark. For this, we instructed to intensify the activities of the bilateral working group to increase trade turnover and expand the range of goods supplied. The governments of the two countries, on our instructions, will consider all these opportunities," said the Kazakh president.