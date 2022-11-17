Kazakhstan to begin construction of new plants in Karaganda region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The construction of new plants on the territory of Saran Industrial zone in Karaganda region will begin in 2023, Trend reports citing the press service of akimat (mayor office) of Karaganda region.

Also, three new projects in the metallurgy sector are on the agenda. In addition, a pharmaceutical company from India is interested in opening its production in the region.

Director of the Saran industrial zone management department director Zhaksylyk Akhmetbekov said that active work on attracting investors to the Saran industrial zone is underway.

"The Regional Coordination Committee approved three new projects. The projects are on construction of a plant for the production of galvanized coiled steel with polymer coating, a production of steel longitudinal electric-welded pipes and a hot-dip galvanizing plant. These projects are high-tech, where modern achievements will be applied in the metallurgical industry. All products planned for manufacturing are focused on import substitution and export," he said.

According to Akhmetbekov, land plots have been provided for the location of production facilities. The construction of new plants will begin in 2023.

"About ten contractors are building engineering infrastructure facilities. Electricity, water and gas supply networks, sewerage and local pumping stations are provided," he said.

As for gas networks, the construction of one facility has already been completed, and the second will be commissioned. The industrial zone will provide an inflow of about 230 billion tenge ($487 million) of investments and more than 2,000 new jobs will created, he said.