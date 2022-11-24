Azerbaijani MP forecasts growth of country's GDP in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan's average annual non-oil GDP will grow by 5.6 percent in 2023 under an optimistic development scenario, the Chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said at the opening ceremony of the VI International Banking Forum in Baku on November 24, Trend reports.

According to Mirkishili, within the bill ‘On state budget for 2023’, three scenarios for GDP growth were prepared.

"Azerbaijan's GDP will increase by 3.3 percent in 2023 under an optimistic scenario. The optimistic scenario was drawn up based on an oil price of $60 per barrel," he noted.

The MP stressed that according to these forecasts, the average annual GDP of Azerbaijan will grow by 4.1 percent from 2022 through 2026 per year, and the average annual non-oil GDP - by 6.3 percent.