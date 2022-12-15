Number of contactless bank cards increases in Azerbaijan - MasterCard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The number of contactless bank cards in Azerbaijan significantly increases, said General Manager of Mastercard in Azerbaijan and Türkiye during the press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, the promotion and campaigns conducted in partnership with MasterCard contributed to the growth of the issue of bank cards.

"As of today, about 13 million payment cards have been issued by banks in Azerbaijan, and more than 70 percent of them are contactless," he said.

Gurdal noted that the share of non-cash payments in the total turnover is about 40 percent.

"The share of payments in e-commerce is 60 percent. The MasterPass solution developed by our company is the basis for the growth of e-commerce. We aim at the expansion of MasterPass implementation in Azerbaijan," he said.

He also noted that more than 70,000 POS terminals are registered in Azerbaijan.

"In order to develop the acceptance of non-cash payments, we plan to launch the TapToPhone application in Azerbaijan. This solution will turn a mobile phone into a device for accepting non-cash payments," he added.