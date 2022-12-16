Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan reveals e-commerce turnover for 10M2022

Business Materials 16 December 2022 11:30 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan’s e-commerce turnover from January through October 2022 exceeded 14 billion manat ($8.2 billion), Head Of Cash Management at PASHA Bank OJSC Bahman Orujov, said at the E-Commerce Day of Azerbaijan event, Trend reports.

Orujov said that the turnover of e-commerce amounted to about 5 billion manat without considering payment indicators on state portals.

"There is a dynamic growth of turnover in POS terminals - more than half for the current year," he said.

Orujov pointed out that 6.6 trillion transactions worth over $100 trillion are performed daily in the world in the e-commerce sector.

"The main countries where e-commerce dominates are North America and Asia," the department director said.

