Azerbaijan reveals volume of subsidized loans for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The volume of subsidized loans totaled 26.1 million manat ($15.3 million) in Azerbaijan in 2022, said Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund Osman Khaliyev during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, these funds were allocated mainly to business entities affected by the pandemic.

"Overall, we have received 6,338 subsidy appeals. A total of 877.4 million manat ($516.12) were allocated for 5,052 of them," he added.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund issued 104.2 million manat ($61.2 million) of concessional loans in 2022. They covered 2,710 small and medium-sized projects.