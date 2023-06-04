Value of Iran’s imports from Kyrgyzstan soar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Iran's imports from Kyrgyzstan increased by 119 percent in value and 36.2 percent in volume, during the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 through April 20, 2023), compared to the same month in the last year, Trend reports.

Iran imported a total of 256 tons of goods worth approximately $414,000 from Kyrgyzstan in the 1st month.

Meanwhile, in the same month of last Iranian year, Iran's imports from Kyrgyzstan amounted to 188 tons worth approximately $189,000.

During the 1st month, Iran imported mainly agricultural products and phosphoric acid from Kyrgyzstan.

In total, Iran imported 6,930 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan worth approximately $8.36 million over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), which is an increase of 180 percent in value and 22.3 percent in volume compared to the preceding Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

Overall, Iran imported 1.83 million tons of goods worth $3.08 billion for the 1st month. The imports decreased by 13 percent in value and 24.8 percent in volume compared to the same month in the last year.

