Iran’s non-oil trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan doubles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan increased by 143 percent in value and 95.5 percent in volume, during the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 through April 20, 2023), compared to the same month in the last year, Trend reports.

According to the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan for the reporting month amounted to 3,700 tons worth $3.39 million.

Meanwhile, the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at 1,890 tons worth approximately $1.4 million in the same month of the last Iranian year.

The main goods traded between Iran and Kyrgyzstan for the first month of the current Iranian year were petrochemical products, agricultural products, phosphoric acid, etc.

The value of Iran's total non-oil trade turnover amounted to $6.73 billion in the first month of the current Iranian year.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan amounted to about 64,600 tons worth approximately $78.2 million over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2023).

This is a decrease of 4.54 percent in value, while an increase of 25.1 percent in volume compared to the previous year (March 21, 2021, through March 20, 2022).

---

