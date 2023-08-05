Volume of Iran’s non-oil trade with Austria nosedives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Austria decreased by 15 percent in value and 75.6 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

As reflected in the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil trade with Austria amounted to 15,000 tons worth $54.3 million in 3 months.

Meanwhile, in the same period of the last Iranian year, the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at nearly 61,900 tons worth approximately $64 million.

The main goods traded between the Iran and Austria were various agricultural and food products, copper, furniture, various types of equipment, electric motors, spare parts, various types of industrial products, etc.

In the 3rd month of the current Iranian year alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), the trade turnover between Iran and Austria was 5,400 tons worth approximately $25.5 million.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

---

