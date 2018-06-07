Turkmenistan, Poland mull possibilities of co-op in energy, transport

7 June 2018 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 5

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Political consultations were held in Ashgabat at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Poland, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The Polish side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Papierz. The participants of the meeting discussed the prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy and transport.

The parties exchanged views on the organization of visits at the highest level and discussed the issues of joint contractual and legal framework. A range of issues related to the strengthening of trade and economic ties were also discussed, and a number of proposals were put forward to intensify contacts between the entrepreneurs of the two countries.

Turkmenistan and Poland are negotiating partnership in such areas as energy, textile industry, agriculture, high technology, and tourism.

Poland has a favorable geographical position in the center of Europe, which allows for the active development of transit routes for energy supplies from the Caspian region to Europe. Turkmenistan sells gas at its borders, and significant reserves of this type of fuel are confirmed by independent western auditors. At this stage, the negotiations between the Ashgabat and the European Union and Azerbaijan - which can become a participant as a transit state in the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project - are continuing.

Azernews Newspaper
