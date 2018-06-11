Will Shell stay in Iran after renewed US sanctions? (Exclusive)

11 June 2018 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Pompeo says U.S. objective for North Korea summit unchanged
US 14:20
Altmaier: Germany ready to discuss trade imbalances with U.S.
Europe 12:25
US State Dept: Southern Gas Corridor to enhance resilience of Europe's energy markets (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:13
US appreciates Italy’s participation in TAP project – State Department (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:55
Oil prices fall as U.S., Russia supplies grow
Oil&Gas 09:41
Merkel disappointed by Trump’s u-turn on G7 statement
Europe 09:35
Xi Jinping: China ready to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran
China 09:08
Kim Jong-un invites Trump to Pyongyang for second round of summit
US 07:42
Daughter of US envoy to Russia apologizes for calling Trump, Kim "Dictators"
US 05:12
China, Iran to step up pragmatic cooperation
China 10 June 22:18
Singapore to spend around $20mln on summit - PM
World 10 June 17:35
Trump arrives in Singapore for talks with North Korea's Kim
US 10 June 17:01
Putin says ready to meet with Trump when he is ready
Russia 10 June 15:39
Iran unveils home appliance sector performance
Business 10 June 14:49
No obstacle to Iran’s SCO membership – envoy
Politics 10 June 14:02
Singapore police tighten security ahead of Trump-Kim summit
World 10 June 13:12
Iran’s export to Azerbaijan grows 66%
Business 10 June 12:49
Iran’s income from joint oilfields with Iraq significant – official
Business 10 June 12:43