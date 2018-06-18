Azerbaijani oil prices for June 11-15

18 June 2018 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $76.44 per barrel on June 11-15 or $0.27 less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $77.38 per barrel, while the lowest price was $73.99 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $73.02 per barrel or $0.09 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $73.84 per barrel and the lowest price was $73.43 per barrel on June 11-15. Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $74.39 per barrel on June 11-15 or $0.15 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $75.04 per barrel and the lowest price was $72.26 during the reporting period.

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
North American oil prices for Feb. 19-23
Oil&Gas 24 February 11:11
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 30 – June 3
Oil&Gas 4 June 2016 14:00
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 9-13
Business 14 May 2016 14:44
Azerbaijani oil prices for April 11-15
Business 16 April 2016 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices for Feb. 29-March 4
Business 7 March 2016 10:48
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec.7-11
Business 12 December 2015 12:47
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov.30 – Dec.4
Business 5 December 2015 13:38
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 2-6
Business 7 November 2015 12:43
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 27-31
Business 1 August 2015 12:05
Azerbaijani oil prices for Apr.7 - 10
Economy news 11 April 2015 11:35
Azerbaijani oil prices for March 30 - Apr.2
Oil&Gas 6 April 2015 11:21
Azerbaijani oil prices for Feb. 16-20
Economy news 21 February 2015 14:26
Azerbaijani oil prices for Feb. 9-13
Economy news 14 February 2015 12:35
Azerbaijani oil prices for Sept.8-12
Business 13 September 2014 10:52