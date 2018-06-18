Azerbaijani oil prices for June 11-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $76.44 per barrel on June 11-15 or $0.27 less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $77.38 per barrel, while the lowest price was $73.99 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $73.02 per barrel or $0.09 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $73.84 per barrel and the lowest price was $73.43 per barrel on June 11-15. Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $74.39 per barrel on June 11-15 or $0.15 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $75.04 per barrel and the lowest price was $72.26 during the reporting period.

