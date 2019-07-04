SOCAR and Baker Hughes, a GE company, hold meeting in Baku

4 July 2019 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan State Oil Company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev received a delegation led by Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baker Hughes, a GE company, Lorenzo Simonelli, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

During the meeting, current changes and transformation processes taking place in the global oil sector, as well as the issues of increasing the role of new and digital technologies in the oil industry were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on deepening the existing cooperation between the companies, increasing production at fields operated by SOCAR, restoring production at old wells and applying underwater technologies in new projects.

The parties touched upon the cooperation of Baker Hughes, a GE company, with Baku Higher Oil School and stressed the importance of this cooperation in training high-level personnel in Azerbaijan.

Baker Hughes, a GE company, has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1990. Along with SOCAR, the company cooperates with BP, TOTAL, Equinor, as well as with Caspian Drilling Company.

