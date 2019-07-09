LNG exports from US plants will continue to disrupt LNG markets

9 July 2019 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
3 oil output areas in US reach record production level
Oil&Gas 11:38
How will US-China trade war affect gas markets?
Oil&Gas 8 July 15:55
Two major adverse effects of US-China trade tension
Economy 8 July 15:51
US-China tariff hikes could take extra 0.2-0.3 percentage points out of global growth
Economy 8 July 15:37
US women's national soccer team wins FIFA World Cup
World 7 July 22:40
OPEC+ decision to extend output cut should at least act as floor under oil price
Oil&Gas 6 July 09:48
Latest
Demand for electricity in Georgia to reach 21-22 billion kW/h by 2030
Economy 17:51
Germany, France, UK, EU urge Iran to revert to upholding nuclear deal
Other News 17:51
Donald Tusk: EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year
Politics 17:49
Iran reconstructs refinery in Iraq despite sanctions
Oil&Gas 17:41
China's Xi tells officials not to be lazy and 'spend whole day eating'
World 17:36
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP eyes to launch new production line
Economy 17:30
Uzbek Commodity Exchange concludes deals for $2.4 B
Economy 17:21
Azerbaijan launches investigation into destruction of monument of antiquity
Society 17:13
ARAMCO awards $18 billion in contracts to boost output capacity at Marjan, Berri oilfields
Arab World 17:13