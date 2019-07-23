TAP enters final stretch, says country manager

23 July 2019 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Leman Zeynalova– Trend:

In the next months, TAP will focus on the completion of construction works and preparations for operational readiness – the ultimate target being to introduce hydrocarbons into the pipeline and start first gas deliveries in 2020, Katerina Papalexandri, TAP Country Manager for Greece said, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

She made the remarks at the 23rd Roundtable with the government of Greece.

Katerina Papalexandri initially referred to the progress of TAP works in Greece, three years after the beginning of construction. During this time, she noted, all ca. 550km of the pipeline’s Greek route have been completed, while construction of the above-the-ground installations (compressor station and block-valve stations) is also ongoing, as is the process of reinstating the land and returning it to farmers.

“TAP is a strategic energy infrastructure laying the foundations for further development of the natural gas market in the wider area. This project –as stressed by both Katerina Papalexandri and other conference speakers– will enable access to a new source of natural gas, as well as the opportunity to connect with new markets, thus significantly contributing to energy security in the country and in Europe,” said the consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

