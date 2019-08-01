Iran commissions Heris Thermal Power Plant

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A section of the Heris Thermal Power Plant (located in Heris County of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province) operating with gas has been commissioned , according to the Iranian Energy Ministry, Trend reports referring to the ministry's website.

According to the report, the section of the power plant operating with gas is set to generate 310 megawatts of electricity, while the steam-powered section will generate 180 megawatts of electricity.

The Ministry of Energy reports that 239.8 million euros have been spent on Heris Thermal Power Plant, 4.8 million euros and 21 trillion rials (app. $175 million) of which consist of investments of the private sector.

The overall physical progress made in the construction of all of the sections of the station is 86.5 percent. The steam-powered section of the station will be commissioned before the summer of next year.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also attended the opening ceremony of the station.

