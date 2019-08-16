TAP project 88.8% completed as of late July

16 August 2019 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

At the end of July 2019, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project was 88.8 percent completed, Trend reports citing the updated data published on the website of TAP AG consortium.

“TAP is currently moving further into the project construction phase. Every day hundreds of meters of TAP’s Right of Way (ROW) are cleared, strung, welded, lowered into the trenches and backfilled, in line with the project construction steps and schedule,” reads the message.

The completeness percentage includes all engineering and procurement scope as well as the progress on the 12 pipeline construction steps onshore, the construction of above ground installations (block valve stations, compressor stations and pipeline receiving terminal) as well as offshore construction and pipeline installation.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

