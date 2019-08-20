Turkey, Russia & Azerbaijan to hold joint energy forum

20 August 2019 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Ankara will host an energy and transportation cooperation forum between Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan on Aug. 21, which will be held at the initiative of the Turkish Institute for Russian Studies (RUSEN), Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to report, the forum will be attended by representatives of the expert community of the three countries, who will discuss ways to deepen regional cooperation and solve problems in the energy and transport sectors.

Three sessions will be organized as part of the one-day forum.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Goods occupy lion’s share in Uzbek export structure
Economy 17:33
Large-scale reconstruction of roads continues in Azerbaijan’s regions (PHOTO)
Society 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 17:22
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks structures involved in search operations
Politics 17:00
Georgia exports over 10,000 tons of ferroalloys to Turkey
Economy 17:00
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover increases by almost 40%
Economy 16:20
Latest
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Finance 17:52
Brazil police shoot bus hijacker dead in Rio, no hostages hurt
Other News 17:47
Head of Central Bank: Devaluation of soum to not prevent servicing of external debt
Finance 17:38
Goods occupy lion’s share in Uzbek export structure
Economy 17:33
Large-scale reconstruction of roads continues in Azerbaijan’s regions (PHOTO)
Society 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 17:22
Pompeo says North Korea talks have not resumed as quickly as hoped
Other News 17:22
Kazakhstan to implement projects for further industrial and innovative development
Economy 17:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks structures involved in search operations
Politics 17:00