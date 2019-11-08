Progress in IGB construction to be examined in Bulgaria

8 November 2019 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.8

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The progress in construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will be examined Nov.11, Trend reports citing Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry.

The inspection will take place in the area between the villages of Voivodino and Orlovo in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) Chairman Ivan Ivanov will take part in the inspection.

“Implementation of the priority project IGB is of key importance for the diversification of natural gas sources and routes in the Southeast Europe,” said the ministry.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project envisages a two-stage development.

In the first stage, the pipeline capacity will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.7 billion cubic meters will be offered for the long-term market, the remaining share of 0.3 billion cubic meters in the short term, according to the Italian company.

In a second phase, also depending on the evolution of the market, the capacity of the pipeline can be increased to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas thanks to the addition of a compression station: 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas 0.5 billion cubic meters of short-term gas will be offered for long-term products, said Edison.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani FM, Lithuanian delegation discuss cooperation prospects
Politics 09:24
Azerbaijan's PM meets Lithuanian parliamentary delegation
Politics 09:22
Opening direct air service with Azerbaijan is among Lithuania’s priorities (Exclusive)
Business 7 November 22:32
Certain shortage of professional personnel felt in Azerbaijani insurance market - experts
Finance 7 November 20:37
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks suppression of Armenia’s provocation in Germany in connection with Nagorno Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 November 19:56
Anglo Asian Mining discloses geological exploration activities in contract areas in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Finance 7 November 18:48
Latest
Baku Metro discloses plans to develop new electric depot project (Exclusive)
Business 11:51
Uzbekistan signs deal worth $100M with UAE company
Oil&Gas 11:48
Azerbaijan’s Oil and Gas Construction Trust launches tender for air fittings
Tenders 11:30
EU launches project to boost Georgia’s protection of geographical indications
Finance 11:29
Office of Erasmus+ & International Programs opens in Baku Higher Oil School for first time in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 11:22
Chinese company to supply ambulances to Uzbekistan
Business 11:15
Annual power supply from renewables to exceed output from coal in Europe for first time
Oil&Gas 11:13
Lithuania, Kazakhstan talk opening new flights, joint pilot training (Exclusive)
Business 11:13
Ashgabat holding regional conference on administrative law
Turkmenistan 11:04