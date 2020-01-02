Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan

2 January 2020 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Power plants in Azerbaijan generated 21.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from January through November 2019, which is 4.2 percent more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

The committee's report says that 21.1 billion kilowatt hours of the total electricity generated in the first 11 months of 2019 accounted for commercial consumption, which is 4.5 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

Of the total commercial electricity generated from January through November 2019, thermal power plants (TPPs) accounted for 19.5 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 5.6 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

Azerbaijan’s hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) generated over 1.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during the reporting period (decline of 10.3 percent).

Some 100 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated in Azerbaijan during the reporting period via wind power, which indicates an annual growth by two times, and 40.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated from solar power which shows an annual growth of 9.4 percent.

---

